Senate session reconvenes to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has reconvened the Senate sitting on Monday at 4:00pm.

According to a press releases issued here Saturday, “The Chairman Senate has been pleased to reconvene the Senate sitting on Monday, (April 17) at 4;00 p.m.”

In the Senate sitting held on April 14, 2017, the Chairman Senate, while exercising his powers under paragraph (a) Sub-Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, adjourned the Senate sitting sine die.