Senate-Report about details of US assistance to Pakistan after 9/11 to be released

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Senate on Wednesday adopted report of the

Committee of the Whole which demanded to release a fact sheet on American assistance provided to Pakistan under Coalition Support Fund after 9/11.

The Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafar- ul-Haq presented the report

of the Committee of the Whole regarding policy guidelines in the light of emerging regional realities and the role of United Sates, containing initial response to the US President’s Afghan South Asia Policy Statement which was adopted by the House.

The report highlighted the synopsis of debates in the Senate on August

23, 24, 2017. It demanded the Foreign Office to summon the American Ambassador and inform him about the outcomes of debate in the House and also Committee of the Whole held on August 28, 29, 2017.

The report suggested some immediate steps which included the release of

fact sheet on American assistance to Pakistan portraying the post-9/11 scenario as how much assistance has been provided for Coalition Support Funds, which are in fact reimbursement to Pakistan and how much of the commitments made by US on supply of military hardware and aid which have not been kept on the one pretext or the other. It also demanded to reveal the details as how much have been the losses that Pakistan has incurred since 9/11 due to the American war in Afghanistan.

The report stated that Pakistan values its relationship with United

States; reiterate Pakistan’s desire to constructively engage with the United States on full spectrum of bilateral relations as well the regional situation, particularly peace and stability in Afghanistan and the broader region.

It also appreciated the government to postpone the visit of Minister for

Foreign Affairs on the recommendations of the Senate. However, it was stated that whenever Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Washington D.C, concerns of the State must be conveyed along with a factsheet of Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in the `war against terror, which need to be taken notice of and appreciated.

It also suggested that documentation should also reflect the logistical

facilities provided on the ground and in the air to US/NATO troops and their specific economic implications.

The report of the Committee of the Whole House recommended for national

policy paper putting forth a clear national narrative of Pakistan that can serve as document for US policy makers should be crafted taking the views of all stakeholders.

It recommended that a regional diplomatic initiative should be taken to

coordinate Pakistan’s response to the U.S President’s Afghan strategy in consultation with friendly countries so that it shows that Pakistan’s perspective has a resonance regionally as well as globally, particularly the upcoming session of the United Nationals General Assembly (INGA).

The U.S President has talked of a South Asia strategy and Pakistan

should also formulate such South Asian policy that should be comprehensive as peace can’t be compartmentalized and segmented. It suggested that there should be efforts to peacefully resolving the Kashmir dispute where Indian Human Rights Violations know no bounds and given the fact of U.S President’s reference to the nuclear issue as the potential flash point between India and Pakistan.

India can’t be net security provider in South Asian region given its

conflictual relationship with all its neighbors.

It suggested that Pakistan should take note of the fact that military

escalation in Afghanistan will destabilize Pakistan and the region and have negative consequences for Europe as well, given the threat of extremism and terrorism.

On Afghanistan, Pakistan should emphasize that the territory of no State

can be used for causing terrorist activities in any other state and particularly refer to TTP hideouts and sanctuaries in Afghanistan which operate freely. Additionally, Pakistan should focus on its attempts on border management and security all along 2600 km Pak-Afghan border, where some parts of the porous border are being fenced. If U.S President can order fencing of border with Mexico to ostensibly protect the United Sates commerce, there is a far greater urgency to fence the Pak-Afghan border.

On India, it recommended that Pakistan needs to present a clear

dossier on India’s cross border terrorism with names, dates and unimpeachable evidence, including the Yadav case, to focus on Indian actions to destabilize Pakistan, particularly using territory of Afghanistan, and such a dossier be presented to selected western capitals especially Brussels and the UN headquarters.

On Afghanistan, it stated that there is lack of mutual trust despite the

strong historical, cultural ties and traditional bon homie between the two countries highlighted by Pakistan playing host to millions of Afghan refugees for the past four decades and this mistrust need to be addressed. It stated that Pakistan categorically rejects the blame game both by Afghan government as well as the US Officials for any destabilizing role. Pakistan should emphatically state that we will not be intimidate by biased propaganda or an unwarranted negative rhetoric.

It suggested that the Quadrilateral Cooperation & Coordination Mechanism

(QCCM) announced on August 3, 2016, comprising of Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Tajkistan needs to be made more pro-active and entrusted with the lead role to counter terrorism and extremism within a regional framework.

It stressed the need to establish a media coordination committee to

prepare Pakistan national narrative and set up permanent inter-ministerial task force preferably led by Parliament to prepare rapid response to the evolving geo-political, national security and foreign policy developments.

It suggested to initiate Parliamentary diplomacy, convene meeting of

Parliamentary Committee on National Security and a Joint Session of Parliament.

It also recommended for calling immediate meeting of Pakistan’s

Ambassadors and High Commissioners posted abroad and to take them on board and assign specific tasks in view of the given situation.

Likewise, it recommended to call the Ambassadors and High Commissioners

in Islamabad immediately to the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s response should be conveyed to them.

It also welcomed the formation of Pak-Afghan Army Working Group to

jointly work for eradication of terrorism in the region.