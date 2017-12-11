Senate rejects US decision to shift embassy to Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The Senate on Monday strongly condemned and rejected the unilateral announcement made by the US President Donald Trump to shift the US Embassy from Tal Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Senate in its resolution passed unanimously said that the move was a flagrant violation of the international law, the UN Security Resolutions, especially Resolution Numbers 478 (1980) and 234 (2016) and the international norms.

The Senate expressed its serious concern over the implications of this decision for international peace and security, especially in the Middle East.

The Senate called upon the United Nations Security Council to take cognizance of the situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter and a number of its own resolution according to establishment of settlement by Israel in the Palestine territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity.

The Senate declared that the position taken by the US President has exposed the so-called position of the US as of an independent peace broker and put a halt to the peace talk.

It urged the US to revisit its decision immediately in order avoid the potentially grave repercussion in the region and beyond and to play its role to de-escalate the situation on the ground on the basis of international humanitarian law and the previous agreements and obligations.

The Senate declared that all the revealed religions including Judaism, Christianity and Islam claim their affiliation with the holy city of Jerusalem, however the US President Trump through announcement had tried to nullify the religious diversity present in the territory.

The Senate reiterated that any attempt to sabotage the peace process would be the darkest decision of the history and historical wrongs could never be lasting.

The Senate appreciated the international community for rejecting the position taken by the US President, which had resulted in an isolated United States at the international front.

The Senate condemned the killings of innocent citizens at the hands of Israeli forces which proved that the US decision was an aggression and a declaration of war.

The house rejected Israel’s sovereignty over all or any part Palestine, including Jerusalem and reaffirmed its full support, solidarity and commitment with the Palestine brothers and sisters towards their just cause of freedom.

It also called upon the government to immediately convene a joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the issue and explain its policy and the initiative to be taken to address the grave and immediate challenges.