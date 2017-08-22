Senate passes the Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The Upper House of Parliament on

Tuesday passed the Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017 after its

clause by clause reading.

Minister for Postal Services Molana Ameer Zaman tabled the

bill and the House passed it through voice voting.

Another bill – the Marine Insurance Bill, 2017 – was referred

to the relevant standing committee after being opposed by the

opposition benches. The bill was moved earlier by Minister for

Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik.

The Chair did not admit two adjournment motion on the agenda

and termed them out of order. However, he admitted another

adjournment motion sponsored by Senators Mohammad Azam Khan Swati

and Mohsin Aziz.

This adjournment motion was about violation of Pakistan’s

International Border and space by US drones which is against the

sovereignty of Pakistan. The Chair asked to club this motion with

another identical motion and to discuss them in the next sitting.