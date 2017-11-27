Senate passes supplementary resolution to condemn attack in mosque in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed a supplementary resolution to condemn attack at a mosque in North Sinai, Egypt resulting in the deaths of more than 300 persons.

The supplementary resolution was tabled by PPPP Senator Sehar Kamran after passing the

motion to suspend rules which was unanimously adopted by the House.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that entire Pakistani nation stands with Egyptian brothers and sisters

at this tragic moment. She said that Islam gives message of peace and such terrorist acts on Muslims are condemnable.

BNP-M Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini withdrew his resolution to encourage manufacturing of Solar Cells within the country by reducing taxes and GST on the same. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman said that government is already charging zero tax and GST on manufacturing of cells following which its mover withdrew it.

Another resolution to set up the Pakistan Maritime Authority was rejected by the House with

majority vote. Twelve Senators voted in favor of this resolution and fourteen Senators voted against

it.

The minister for Maritime Affairs Hasil Bizenjo said that a new department had to be created with huge expenditures if this resolution was adopted. He said that port and shipping matters were being dealt smoothly and we are in already contact with navy for security affairs.

The House passed four other resolutions to make arrangements to set up a branch of National

Bank of Pakistan at Mangal Mela of Tehsil Domail in District Bannu, make foolproof security

arrangements for the pilgrims going to Iran by road via Taftan border crossing, ban manufacturing,

import and sale of toy weapons in the country and take steps to abolish interest on car, motorcycle

and House Building advances being granted to the Federal Government servants.

A resolution recommending the Government to lay all international conventions, treaties,

covenants, commitments and agreements signed or ratified by the Government of Pakistan before both Houses of Parliament was deferred due to absence of Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif who is

in Saudi Arabia on a foreign visit with Prime Minister.

Sponsored by Senator Talha Mehmood , the House deferred a resolution on his request which recommended the Government for taking necessary steps to control the lowering of Water Table in the country.

Another resolution appearing on the agenda was deferred on mover’s request which demanded to facilitate all those persons who left Pakistan at the time of partition or after that, and settled in other

countries, in case they want to visit their motherland for religious or tourism purposes or they want to make investment or engage in some trade and business in the country.

The House passed three motions under Rule 194 (1) to grant extension of 30 working days with effect from November 28, 2017 to Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat for presentation of its reports on the Islamabad Club Administration and Management Bill, 2017 and the Islamabad Gun

and Country Club (Administration and Management) Bill, 2017 while extension of 20 working days with effect from November 28, 2017 was granted for presentation of report on the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2017.

Similarly, another motion under Rule 194 (1) was passed for granting extension of 60 working days with effect from November 30, 2017 to Standing Committees on Law and Justice and Religious Affairs for presentation of report of both committees on the Premarital Blood Screening (Family Laws Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The Chair deferred the Area Study Centres (Amendment) Bill, 2017] on the request of the mover who could not attend the sitting.