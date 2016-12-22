Senate passes National Command Authority Bill 2016

ISLAMABAD Dec 22 (APP): The Senate on Thursday passed National Command Authority (amendment) Bill 2016 giving the powers of disbursement of funds to federal government instead of finance division.

The bill moved to the House by Minister of State for Interior Baleeghur Rehman also provides that the employees in service of the Authority are not civil servants and that legal relationship of the Authority with its employees is governed under the doctrine of master and servant.

Furthermore, this bill shall also prevent the abuse of legal process in respect of the affairs of the state.

“Provided that notwithstanding anything contained in any judgment decree, order, direction or declaration of any court including the Supreme Court of Pakistan or in this act or in any other law for the time being in force, the rules, instructions or orders already made, or which may be made, in respect of the employees and strategic organizations of the Authority shall be non-statutory unless approved by the federal government and published in the official gazette of Pakistan,” said the amendment adopted by the House.

The bill further stated, “the federal government shall ensure provision of funds and make contributions in local and foreign currencies to the Authority through Strategic Plans Division as may be necessary to the Authority”.

Chairman of the Senate Defense Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said, the committee had discussed the bill threadbare and passed it with overwhelming majority.

“We have followed the democratic and parliamentary procedures. So, this bill should be passed as it is in supreme national interest”.

During discussion on the bill, Senator Farhatullah Babar who had also given a dissenting note at the committee level, once again recorded his dissent on the bill.

On his dissent, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani commented, “We all worked according to our conscience. We have passed all stages and now we have to put this bill to the House”.

Then the Chairman put the bill that was adopted by the House.