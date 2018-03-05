Senate passes four resolutions, defers one on ministerial request

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed four resolutions and deferred a resolution on the request of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

BNP-M lawmaker Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini moved a resolution urging the government to make a policy for provision of jammers for private vehicles of high profile figures like Members of the National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assemblies, Heads of Political Parties, Ex-Chief Ministers and Governors owing to security reasons.

The House unanimously passed this resolution as it was not opposed by the government.

Another resolution, sponsored by PkMAP Senators Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel and Gul Bashra was also passed by the House regarding allocation of 2 to 5 % amount of the CPEC funds for less developed areas to ensure social development there.

PPPP Senator Senator Sehar Kamran moved a resolution urging

the government to take necessary steps to introduce organic farming

technologies in the agricultural sector of the country which are cost

effective and sustainable, both for productivity and soil fertility. It was also passed by the House.

The House passed another resolution moved by MQM Senator

Col. (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi which was regarding provisions of jobs in the Public Sector on the basis of merit only.

A resolution, sponsored by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was deferred on ministerial request which demanded that provision of development funds to parliamentarians should be stopped immediately as the same is against the spirit of good governance and democratic norms.