Senate passes Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2017

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): The Senate on Monday passed a bill

further to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 [The

Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2017] with majority

votes.

The bill was piloted by Senator Chaudhary Tanveer Khan in the

House.

Minimum punishment and penalty limits were proposed in the

bill to make it more effective.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary Taneer introduced three more bills including

the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health

(Amendment) Bill,2017, the Prevention of Witchcraft Bill, 2017, the

Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the House.