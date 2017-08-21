Senate passes Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2017

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): The Senate on Monday passed a bill
further to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 [The
Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2017] with majority
votes.
The bill was piloted by Senator Chaudhary Tanveer Khan in the
House.
Minimum punishment and penalty limits were proposed in the
bill to make it more effective.
Meanwhile, Chaudhary Taneer introduced three more bills including
the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health
(Amendment) Bill,2017, the Prevention of Witchcraft Bill, 2017, the
Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the House.
