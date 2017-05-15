Senate passes condolence resolution

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Senate on Monday expressed its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Iftikhar Mughal, Director Staff, Senate Secretariat, who embraced martyrdom in a suicide bombing on the convoy of Deputy Chairman Senate in Mastung.

The condolence resolution was moved by Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq in the Senate.

The resolution says, “Senate of Pakistan and its Secretariat express heartfelt grief over the loss of an officer and colleague who has become a direct victim of the terrorism which has claimed so many precious lives of innocent Pakistanis.”

“Late Muhammad Iftikhar Mughal, before joining the Senate Secretariat, worked in the Social Welfare and Special Education Division, Islamabad. He rendered exemplary official services during his career in the Senate Secretariat, which is spreed over a period of almost twenty years. His superiors and colleagues remember him as a humble, cooperative and competent officer,” it further says.

It said “The services rendered by late Muhammad Iftikhar (Mughal) would be long remembered and his loss would be deeply mourned. We all share the loss sustained byÂ his family and friends.”

“This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace (Ameen)”, it said.