Senate panel to discuss Lok Virsa perfromance tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Senate Standing Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas would discuss on Thursday (tomorrow) performance of Lok Virsa in detail.

The meeting to be chaired by Senator Usman Khan Kakar would also consider establishment of Lok Virsa offices in capitals of all four provinces Karachi,Lahore,Peshawar,Quetta and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).