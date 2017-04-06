Senate panel asks PEMRA to take steps for ensuring sanctity of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on

Information,Broadcasting and National Heritage (IBNH) on Thursday

asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to

ensure implementation of electronic media code of conduct in light

of sanctity of holy month of Ramadan.

Minister of State for IBNH Marriyum Aurangzeb informed the

committee that for coming Ramadan, a strategy had been evolved to

ensure its sanctity and control unethical content adding guidelines and training was being given to the staff of the channels for this purpose.

She said that internal editorial committees in all news

channels had been activated to ensure compliance of PEMRA code of

conduct, promoting interfaith harmony and human dignity.

To a question, she said PEMRA had no link with the rating

mechanism of the satellite news channels, rather it was domain of

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP).

She said that government of Pakistan was largest advertiser

and there was need to have data regarding rating of the channels as

it was imperative for fixing of rates.

She said that Media Logic was a private party which was rating

the TV channels so far, but now a new policy was being formulated and

concept paper was prepared for this purpose. She said that Pakistan

Telecom Corporation Limited (PTCL) would also be involved in assessment

of ratings.

She said that Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) which monitors

the circulation of the newspapers would be automated soon and a

pilot project has been launched.

To an observation of Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, she said

that there was no restriction of coverage of activities of political

parties from Balochistan.

She said that media was vibrant and enjoyed complete freedom and the government could not think to have any deal with it to restrict

or block coverage of any political party.

She said that there were laws in place, but the issue was lack

of capacity. She said that the government and PEMRA were focussing on

training and capacity building of media persons and Information

Service Academy had prepared a course for that purpose.

The minister appreciated the PEMRA for its proactive role in

stopping indecent content from the TV channels.

She said that there was dearth of children related content of

electronic media, but in coming few months PTV and Radio Pakistan

would start new children-specific programmes.

She said that an update on the matter would be presented to

the committee in next meeting.

The committee expressed its concern over the PTV Board of

Governors decision to give additional powers of Managing Director

(MD) PTV to its Chairman Ataul Haq Qasmi. The committee opined that it

was an illegal decision which should be looked into and action be

taken as per law. The minister assured the committee that she would

look into the matter and if any illegality had been committed,

appropriate action would be taken. She said that process for

appointment of new MD PTV will begin next week and till then the

charge would be given to the secretary IBNH.

While discussing electronic media code of conduct the

committee asked the Ministry to try to find out the copy of the

same. Adviser to PM on National History and Literary Division Irfan

Siddiqui told the committee that the code of conduct was implemented

on the directives of the Supreme Court.

The committee asked PEMRA to ensure its implementation and ask

all the television channels to fully activate editorial monitoring

committees in their respective organizations.

While taking up the issue of transfer of APP contractual

employees from Quetta to Islamabad, the committee asked Sukhera to

look into the matter. The committee also called for regularization

of contractual employees of Pushto, Seraiki and Balochi news services

on the posts rather than making fresh appointments.

Managing Director of APP Muhammad Masood Malik informed the

committee that the Balochi language news were

translated and transmitted to Balochi newspapers and television

channels directly from Islamabad. The transfer of Balochi

language employees to Islamabad was done on purely professional

grounds, he added.

He said that contract employees of Balochi service would be

given preference during the process of regular appointments as the

new candidates will not have the experience required as per

advertisement.

On the issue of payment of pensions to Lok Virsa employees,

Secretary IBNH Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that it was an issue of

the poor people and he would settle it on priority basis.

The meeting chaired by Kamil Ali Agha was and attended by

Farahtullah Babar, Nehal Hashmi, Rubina Khalid, Dr Ashok Kumar,

Dr Ghous Bakhsh Niazi, Dr Karim Ahmed Khawaja and Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini.

Senior officials from Ministry of IBNH were also present on the

occasion.