Senate panel ask PTV to provide equal opportunities to local artists

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):The Senate’s Functional Committee on Less Developed Areas Wednesday asked Pakistan Television to take steps for preservation of national heritage and culture and provide equal opportunities to local artists from across the country.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Usman Khan Kakar. Senators Kabir Ahmed Shahi, Sardar Azam Musakhel, Khalda Parveen and Maulana Tanveer ul Haq Thanvi attended the meeting. Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurungzeeb, manging director of Pakistan Television (PTV) and officials of Pakistan National Council of Arts and Lok Virsa were also present.

The committee recommended to increase the annual budget for Lok Virsa and also decided to write a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority for providing space at airports for holding culture exhibitions.