Senate panel approves govt’s bill on right of access to information

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Monday gave

approval to the government bill titled ” The Right of Access to

Information Bill, 2017″ referred by the house to the committee.

The meeting chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha appreciated the

contribution of Senator Farhatullah Babar and his sub-committee and

Minister of State for IB&NH Marriyum Aurangzeb in finalization of

the bill.

Senator Babar said the bill prepared by the government

was in fact improved version of the bill prepared by the IB&NH

committee and the impression given by the section of the press that

the changes were not correct.

Appreciating Law Division for improving the language of the

bill, Kamil Ali Agha said the credit for its finalization goes to

both the committee and the government.

Discussing the Journalists Welfare and Protection Bill the

committee asked the government to present its draft within 15

days, otherwise the committee itself would prepare its draft and for

this purpose a sub-committee would be constituted.

Secretary IB&NH Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said the government

wants early finalization of the bill and consultation with all

stake holders is being done for this purpose.

The committee expressed its concern over the violation of

Ramzan sanctity by a section of the electronic media.

Nehal Hashmi said by watching such programmes, the new

generation would think that Ramzan was a festival only.

Mushahidullah said some channels were working on the agenda to

defame Islam.

Secretary IB&NH Sukhera said the issue has been taken

seriously and the ministry and PEMRA have prepared a guideline and three television channels have been issued show cause notice at the night of first Ramzan for violation of this guideline.

The committee was given presentation about the budgetary

allocations for the current financial year for IBNH and National

History and Literacy Division.

The meeting was attended by Farhatullah Babar, Nehal

Hashmi, Rubina Khalid, Khawaja Karim, Dr Ashok Kumar and Sussui Palejo.