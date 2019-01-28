Senate Foreign Affairs Committee pledges support to valiant people of IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Monday pledged their support to the valiant people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

This pledge was made as members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee led by Senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Office to deliberate on the recent situation of IoK, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said. The participants agreed that it was essential to draw the attention of the world community towards the humanitarian emergency in the IoK.

The foreign minister apprised the members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee of the efforts undertaken by the government to highlight the issue of gross human rights violations in IoK.

He said the Reports by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UK’s All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, confirm the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IoK.

He emphasized that they need to highlight the findings of these reports before the international community and reiterate their call for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR Report, to investigate the human rights violations in IoK.