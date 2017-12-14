Senate elections to be held on time, NA to complete its tenure

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan Thursday said that Senate elections would be held as per schedule and National Assembly would also complete its tenure.

Talking to media outside the parliament house, he said that some opposition parties were in collaboration with anti democratic forces wanted to derail democracy as they do not want to see the smiling faces of the peoples.

Mushahid Ullah said that Speaker National Assembly had expressed his

own views last night in a TV show. Speaker has the right to express his personal opinion.

He said that government was trying to develop consensus on Federal Administrating Tribal Areas (FATA) issue with opposition parties and government will re solved this issue as earlier as possible.