Senate elections to be held in time Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan Thursday said that

Senate elections would be held as per schedule and National Assembly would complete its tenure.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s current position was much stronger then the past.

He said “Nawaz Sharif always struggled for strengthening democracy in the country while chairman Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf Imran Khan had struggled for London and California.”