Senate elections: PML-N backed independent candidates bag 15, PPP 12 seats

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) backed independent candidates clinched 15 out of 52 seats in the Senate elections held in all the four provinces and the federal capital on Saturday while Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian won 12 seats, the unofficial results showed.

The Senate elections were held in a smooth and transparent manner. The polling started at 9.00 am

and continued till 4.00 pm without any break.

According to unofficial results, independent candidates backed by PML-N won 11 out of 12 senate seats in Punjab Assembly.

Seven candidates contested for general seats, one for minority , two for technocrat and two for women seats.

Out of seven senate general seats in Punjab, independent candidates backed by PML-N won six general seats, whereas PTI

candidate won one seat.

According to details PML-N backed candidates Dr Asif Kirmani secured 42 votes, Dr Musadik Malik 42 votes, Rana Maqbool 43 votes, Zubair Gul 38 votes, Haroon Akhtar 42 votes and Shaheen Khalid Butt 41 votes, whereas PTI candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar got 44 votes.

Kamran Michael, an Independent candidate backed by PML-N, was elected on the minority seat by securing 321 votes.

While former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Hafiz Abdul Karim were elected on technocrat seats by securing 155 votes and 160 votes, respectively.

PML-N backed independent candidates Saadia Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq were elected on two women Senate seats by securing 160 votes and 152 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial results, in Sindh province, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 10 out of total 12 Senate seats in Sindh Assembly and emerged as the leading party in the province. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-F clinched one seat each.

As many as 161 votes were polled out of total 166 eligible votes in Sindh Assembly. Five MPAs could not participate because of being out of country.

ECP’s Provincial Commissioner M.Yousuf Khattak informed the media that of the161 polled votes, 25 were rejected in different categories.

He said the winners on seven general seats of the Senate included PPP’s Moula Bakhsh Chandio, Imamuddin Shauqeen, Raza Rabbani, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Muhammad Ali Jamote, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah from

PML-F and Firogh Naseem Advocate from MQM-P.

On the two Technocrat seats, PPP’s Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro and Rukhsana Zuberi were declared successful.

PPP’s Qurat-ul-Ain and Kesu Bai (Kirshna Kolhi) bagged two seats for women while Anwar Laluddin of PPP succeeded on the minority seat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, according to unofficial results, five out of eleven Senate seats were won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) backed independent candidates won two seats each, whereas Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also got one seat each.

Out of the seven general seats PTI obtained three while PML-N backed independent candidate, PPP, JUI-F and JI clinched one each.

The wining candidates on General seats included Pir Sabir Shah (Independent/PML-N) Faisal Javed (PTI), Talha Mahmood (JUI-F), Bahramand Khan Tangi (PPP), Mohammad Ayub (PTI), Fida Mohammad (PTI) and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (JI).

Dr. Meher Taj Roghani of PTI and Robina Khalid of PPP were elected on women seats.

Azam Sawati of PTI and Dilawar Khan, PML-N backed independent candidate were elected on

the Technocrats seats.

In Balochistan Assembly, the unofficial results show that 11 senators including, six independent candidates were elected. Anwar ul Haq Kakar (independent), Ahmed Khan (independent), Kuda Babar (independent), Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani (independent), Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen (Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party), Muhammad Akram ( National Party) and Molvi Faiz Muhammad (JUI-F) were elected on general seats.

Whereas, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo (National Party) and Naseeb Ullah Bazai (independent) were elected on Technocrats seats.

Abida Umar (Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party) and Sana Jamali (independent) won the elections on women reserved seats.

Meanwhile, according to the results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), two independent candidates Asad Junejo and Mushahid Hussain Sayed won the senate seats from the federal capital by getting 214 and 223 votes respectively.

Asad Junejo won the election on General seat while Mushahid Hussain Sayed won the election on the

Technocrat seat from Islamabad.

The other candidates included Raja Imran Ashraf who got 45 votes and Kanwal Shauzab received 32 votes on General Seat election. On Technocrat seat, Shakil Abbasi got 64 votes.

The ECP also announced victory of four candidates on senate seats from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) including Shahmim Afridi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hidayat Ullah and Hillal Ur Rehman.

Seven members of National Assembly from FATA cast their votes while the rest abstained from voting. As many as 24 candidates were vying for four seats.