Senate Election results are vindication of the narrative of Nawaz Sharif who stuck to his principles: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):The results of senate election represent vindication of the narrative of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who neither indulged in horsetrading nor let it happen as he stuck to his principles.

This was stated by the minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside the parliament house after the announcement of the result. She said that Nawaz Sharif was still the pivot of Pakistani politics and PML (N) was the only party against which nobody could raise a finger.

The minister predicted that in the bigger phase of general election the people would overwhelmingly vote for the party which cherished principles to ensure the triumph of ‘give respect to vote’ narrative. She said that heinous faces of those who cried hoarse for change and revolution had been unmasked.

The minister said that Zardari and Imran had entered into back-stage collusion marking the union of two political cousins and wondered why the third had not jumped into the fray. She said that entire Pakistan was watching the antics of those who danced over the finger of the umpire and vowed to destroy everything.

She said that the ones who hurled the epithets of Fake Khan and Thief at each other four and a half years ago were hugging each other in the Senate hall. The minister said that the self-respecting people of Pakistan would reject those who set detestable examples of corruption in the past, in the coming general election.

Referring to the possibility of some PML (N) members having voted for the candidate of the opposition, Marriyum said that the senators who did not vote for the PML (N) nominees for Chairman and Deputy Chairman had sold their souls and democracy. She said that unknown entities, finger of the umpire and the elements practicing politics of puppets had always harmed democratic system by stabbing it from behind. She claimed that the PPP philosophy of ‘Bhutto is alive ‘had been ended by orchestrating the fall of democratic government of Balochistan and rigging in the senate elections.

The minister said that the senate elections were a contest between real and fake democracy and between democracy and non-democratic forces. She said that the process started with the fall of the Balochistan government and moved over to Karachi and the entire Pakistan witnessed what happened to MQM.

She said similar spectacle was witnessed in the Senate hall yesterday and those who talked of destroying everything were in the same mode today. The minister said that the elements who claimed to be the flag bearers of change and revolution were shaking hands and had joined those who indulged in reckless corruption for which they were rejected by the people of Pakistan in the past adding that they would again be rejected in 2018 elections.

The minister said that it was the victory of Nawaz Sharif who for the last eight month was waging the struggle for the sanctity of vote and upheld the politics of principles besides reiterating an end to the practice of eliminating renowned political figures and leaders from the political landscape of the country. Marriyum said the people of Pakistan saw the continuation of that practice even today.

The minister said that the way the votes were bought in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the meetings were arranged had been fully exposed today. She said that fall of Balochistan government and election for Chairman of Senate were links in the same chain.

Marriyum said that the people of Pakistan who fully backed the narrative of Nawaz Sharif regarding sanctity of vote and his principled politics would ensure his victory in the 2018 general election. She said that the Senate elections had been rigged by the fake democratic faces and non-democratic forces, those who drummed up their democratic credentials by wearing black glasses and relentlessly delivered sermons on western democracies, besides vowing to end corruption. She said that the people of Pakistan were aware how the rigging was maneuvered adding that its consequences would be seen in the 2018 elections, when the people would give a befitting answer to it by heralding victory of the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and PML (N).