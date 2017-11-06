Senate discusses needs to establish tax courts in country

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):The Senate on Monday discussed the need to establish Independent National Tax Courts in the country to dispose of tax cases quickly and to protect the rights of tax payers.

The issue was discussed in the House following a motion under Rule 218 moved by MQM Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh.

The mover said that the entire tax system in the country is under domain of one department which imposes tax and settles disputes about tax. He said there are tax courts inÂ the developed countries and such courts should be established in the country to dispose of tax related issues in expeditious and transparent manner.

PkMAP Senator Sardar Azam Musakhel said that tax system in the country has several flaws and reforms should be introduced in it. Another PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar said endorsed the idea of mover to establish the tax courts in the country.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that special forces should be constituted to handle tax related issues and delay in settling such disputes to be avoided.

Senator Javed Abbasi said there is dire need for reforms in the taxation system and improve the performance of Appellate Tribunals through speedy decision of the case.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman said that there are four forums in the present system where an aggrieved party can take up its tax related disputes. He said that Chief Commission, Federal Tax Ombudsman and even Federal Board of Revenue has the powers to look into such cases.

He said that forums of High Courts and Supreme Courts can be approached in such disputes.

The minister said there are 20 branches of Appellate Tribunal in the country and present system is satisfactory to tackle tax related matter.