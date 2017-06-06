Senate discusses Afghan security forces firing incident at Chamman border

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): The upper house of the parliament
on Tuesday discussed the incident of firing by Afghan Security
Forces on a census team operating inside the residential areas of
Pakistan at Chamman border which resulted into loss of precious
lives of civilians as well as personnel.
The discussion was held on the admitted adjournment
motion moved by the Senators Mohammad Azam Khan Swati, Nauman
Wazir Khattak, Sirarjul Haq, Sherry Rehman and Col (R) Syed
Tahir Hussain Mashhadi on May 31.
Senator Azam Swati said that it seems Afghan government
is under influence of Indian secret agency. The Pakistan
government should avoid of having such incident in future,
he added.
Senator Nauman Wazir said that some elements in Afghan
government remain active against Pakistan. He added Pakistan
Army is the only force which defeated terrorists in difficult
areas of the country including FATA.
“Let me inform Afghan government that Pakistan army is
the number one army in the world,” Nauman Wazir said.
He said that the government should take strict notice and
not allow happening any such incident in future.
Senator Col (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi strongly
condemned the incident and said that Pakistani civilians
and security forces lost their lives due to this incident.
He added there is a need to have strong foreign policy
and there should be no compromise on territorial defence
of country.
He urged to have good terms with neighbouring countries.
He said that strict response should be given to Afghan
forces in future.
Senator Sehar Kamran condemned the incident that resulted
loss of innocent lives even children. She said that India was
using the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan.
Senator Lt. General (R) Abdul Qayum said soon after incident
on retaliation, several Afghan security forces personnel lost
their lives.
He added the issue is actually lack of trust from Afghanistan
side and there is no proper government in Afghanistan for taking
its own decisions.
He said that apparently India is also influencing Afghanistan
in its major decisions. He said that recently a delegation of
senior parliamentarians visited Afghanistan to give a message
that Pakistan gives respect to Afghanistan.
He said that Pakistan army has restored peace in that area
now.
Senator Hafiz Hamd Ullah said that women and children even
lost their lives in firing of Afghan security forces. He said
that several times Afghan security forces opened fire on local
Pakistani traders at border areas.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed appreciated the movers of
the motion for raising this important matter. He said that
every civilized person will condemn this unproved firing
incident at border.
“We have been hosting long time and we have been model host
of over three million Afghan Refugees.” He said that “we have
been successful in war on terror due to Pakistan army.”
He said that India has access to Afghanistan and this
was major cause of happening of such ncidents. He added
India was trying to destabilize Pakistan by using the soil
of Afghanistan.
He suggested that a dialogue process should be started
with Afghanistan. He urged to initiate parliamentary dialogue
with Afghanistan.
He said that Pakistan is the only country which issues
visas to Afghanis free of charge that shows our love to
Afghanis.
He added “we have old historical relations with
Afghanistan which should be further strengthened.”
Senator Mir Kabeer condemning the incident said that
sincere efforts should be made to avoid such incidents.
He said that strong foreign policy should be made to have
good relations with all neighbouring countries.
He said that country’s borders should be made more
secure to protect the lives of country’s people from
terrorists’ activities.
Senator Taj Haider said that war has no justification
logically any where in the world. He added Edhi Foundation
has also contributed in Afghanistan to assist Afghanis.
He said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan should work
jointly to control the menace of terrorism as both countries
were facing this threat.
Senator Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams said that India’s
involvement in Afghanistan is actually aimed at destabilizing
Pakistan. He added the role of India should be strictly
monitored.
Senator Rehman Malik said that Afghanistan has been working
with specific mindset with Pakistan. He added some anti-Pakistan
players were feeding Afghanistan against Pakistan.
He said that steps should be initiated for starting dialogue
process with Afghanistan.
Senate discusses Afghan security forces firing incident at Chamman border
ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): The upper house of the parliament