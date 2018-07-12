Senate directs PTA to block websites, pages containing blasphemous material

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday directed

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately block all the

websites and pages containing blasphemous material against holy Prophet Hazrat

Muhammad (PBUH).

The Senate issued the direction while admitting an

adjournment motion moved by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif regarding the

continuous display of abusive and blasphemous material against the Holy Prophet

(PBUH) on the internet.

Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said that although on the

direction of Islamabad High Court, the PTA had blocked most of such websites

and pages, however on social media, there were many pages where such abusive

discussion was going unnoticed by the concerned authorities.

He asked the upper house to direct the concerned authorities

to take notice of such abuses and take

immediate actions against the people involved in disseminating the abusive

material on the internet.

Meanwhile the senate deferred an adjournment motion

regarding the recent increase in prices of petroleum products by the caretaker government

which will further burden the poor masses, due to non availability of the

movers Senators Sirajul Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

During the course of proceeding, the senate also laid a

report of standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations and

Coordination, on the Bill to repeal the West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking

Ordinance, 1959, to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (The West

Pakistan Juvenile Smoking (Repeal) Bill, 2018).

On behalf of Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Behramand Tangi

presented another report of Standing Committee on Petroleum on a point of

public importance raised by Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen on May 15, 2018,

regarding non-installation of RO Plants by the E&P companies operation in

District Sanghar, which was laid by the Senate.