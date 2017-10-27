Senate demands UN to resolve Kashmir issue as per its resolution

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Senate of Pakistan on Friday passed a resolution unanimously condemning the unabated

state terrorism by Indian forces and deplored the continuing silence of the international towards the ongoing violence being perpetrated in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The unanimous resolution was moved by leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq in the Senate.

Commemorating the black day of Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 27, 1947, “the

Senate of Pakistan reiterates the stance of Hurriyat Leadership that any

attempt for dialogue without engaging Pakistan in this regard is not only

against longstanding international resolutions of the United Nations, but

reflects India’s continued selfishness, insincerity and blatant disregard of

international principles of self-determination.” the resolution said.

It further said, Pakistan has always made efforts to hold multilateral and bilateral

dialogue with India to resolve this crucial issue, but India has continued to

reject such proposals. The UN, human rights organizations and the US

administration, in particular, must understand and fulfill their longstanding commitment

to the amicable resolution of the dispute, according to the will of the people

of Kashmir.

“The House reiterates that India, which boasts itself to be the ‘largest democracy of the

world’ is in violation of democratic values and principles, given its complete

denial of even the most fundamental human rights of the local population. The

Senate of Pakistan strongly condemns Indian brutalities and ceasefire violation

across the Line of Control,” the resolution said.

It added, “We reaffirm our solidarity and commitment to the people of Kashmir in their just

struggle for the right of self-determination, and extend to them our complete

political, moral and diplomatic support in line with the UN Resolutions. The

Senate of Pakistan further calls upon the international community to force India to stop its human rights violations

in Indian Occupied Kashmir”.