Senate demands UN to resolve Kashmir issue as per its resolution

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Senate of Pakistan on Friday passed a resolution unanimously condemning the unabated
state terrorism by Indian forces and deplored the continuing silence of the international towards the ongoing violence being perpetrated in Indian occupied Kashmir.
The unanimous resolution was moved by leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq in the Senate.
Commemorating the black day of Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 27, 1947, “the
Senate of Pakistan reiterates the stance of Hurriyat Leadership that any
attempt for dialogue without engaging Pakistan in this regard is not only
against longstanding international resolutions of the United Nations, but
reflects India’s continued selfishness, insincerity and blatant disregard of
international principles of self-determination.” the resolution said.
It further said, Pakistan has always made efforts to hold multilateral and bilateral
dialogue with India to resolve this crucial issue, but India has continued to
reject such proposals. The UN, human rights organizations and the US
administration, in particular, must understand and fulfill their longstanding commitment
to the amicable resolution of the dispute, according to the will of the people
of Kashmir.
“The House reiterates that India, which boasts itself to be the ‘largest democracy of the
world’ is in violation of democratic values and principles, given its complete
denial of even the most fundamental human rights of the local population. The
Senate of Pakistan strongly condemns Indian brutalities and ceasefire violation
across the Line of Control,” the resolution said.
It added, “We reaffirm our solidarity and commitment to the people of Kashmir in their just
struggle for the right of self-determination, and extend to them our complete
political, moral and diplomatic support in line with the UN Resolutions. The
Senate of Pakistan further calls upon the international community to force India to stop its human rights violations
in Indian Occupied Kashmir”.
Senate demands UN to resolve Kashmir issue as per its resolution
