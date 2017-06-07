Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill, 2007

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): The upper house of the parliament on Wednesday continued discussion on Finance Bill, 2017, containing the annual budget statement, under article 73 of the constitution.

Senator Rubina Irfan said that more incentives should be announced for poor segment of society and more relief packages should also be announced in the budget for small provinces.

She said that the government should initiate development projects for less developed areas of the country to make these areas at par with the developed areas.