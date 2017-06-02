Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill, 2007

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): The upper house of the Parliament on

Friday continued discussion on Finance Bill-2017, containing the

annual budget statement, under article 73 of the constitution.

Participating in the discussion, Senator Javed Abbasi

appreciated the Minister for Finance for presenting a balanced

budget which is being hailed by all segments of society.

He said that despite several challenges at time when PML-N

came into power but due to its strong economic strategy, now

the country is on path of economic progress.

He said that special attention was paid on energy sector

and several mega projects were initiated in this sector.

He said that international economy monitors declared country’s

economy as emerging economy and termed government’s policies as

best financial discipline.

He said that present GDP remained at highest level in ten

years. He said that more people were included in tax net with

focus on revenue generation.

He added foreign exchange reserves also increased during the

tenure of present government.

He said that the government has paid special attention on

promotion of agriculture sector while several incentives have

been announced for farmers including agriculture loans for

them.

He said that there was plan to set up 1000 new stitching

units to promote textile industry.

He said that the government was working to overcome the

loadshedding issue by adding 10,000 MW in the system.

He said that Rs 401 billion has been allocated for energy

sector projects in the budget while allocation has been made

for Dashu Dam.

He added Rs 35 billion has been allocated for higher education

while sufficient allocation has been made for provision of

soft drinking water.

Senator Rehman Malik said that efforts should be made to

increase foreign remittances. He added steps should be taken

for promotion of overseas employment while new passport and

NADRA offices should be set up in foreign missions to maximum

facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

He said that more allocations should be made for law

enforcement agencies while anti-narcotics force should be

further strengthened.

Senator Usman Kakar said that poor and destitute segments

of the society should be given more relief in the budget.

He said that strategy is needed for proper utilization

of available resources.

He said that adequate funds should be allocated for less

developed areas of the country in the budget to change the

life of common man.

He said that more allocations should be made for education

and health sector.

He said that more funds should be allocated for initiating

development projects in Balochistan province. He said that

focus should also be paid on agriculture reforms.

Senator Najma Hameed said that several incentives have been

announced by the government in present budget to give relief to

poor segment of the society.

He said that adequate allocations have been made for health

and education sector.

She said that more allocations have been made for Pakistan

Bait-ul-Mal and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Senator Daud Achakzai said that the more allocations should

be made for less developed areas in the present budget. He added

the government should also start work on FATA reforms.

He demanded the government to allocate more funds for drinking

water schemes for Balochistan as the people of the area were facing

acute water shortage problem.

He said that the government should also address the loadshedding

issue.

He asked to raise salary of government employees and announce

more allocations for poor and destitute people of the country in

the budget.