Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill, 2007

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): The upper house of the Parliament on
Friday continued discussion on Finance Bill-2017, containing the
annual budget statement, under article 73 of the constitution.
Participating in the discussion, Senator Javed Abbasi
appreciated the Minister for Finance for presenting a balanced
budget which is being hailed by all segments of society.
He said that despite several challenges at time when PML-N
came into power but due to its strong economic strategy, now
the country is on path of economic progress.
He said that special attention was paid on energy sector
and several mega projects were initiated in this sector.
He said that international economy monitors declared country’s
economy as emerging economy and termed government’s policies as
best financial discipline.
He said that present GDP remained at highest level in ten
years. He said that more people were included in tax net with
focus on revenue generation.
He added foreign exchange reserves also increased during the
tenure of present government.
He said that the government has paid special attention on
promotion of agriculture sector while several incentives have
been announced for farmers including agriculture loans for
them.
He said that there was plan to set up 1000 new stitching
units to promote textile industry.
He said that the government was working to overcome the
loadshedding issue by adding 10,000 MW in the system.
He said that Rs 401 billion has been allocated for energy
sector projects in the budget while allocation has been made
for Dashu Dam.
He added Rs 35 billion has been allocated for higher education
while sufficient allocation has been made for provision of
soft drinking water.
Senator Rehman Malik said that efforts should be made to
increase foreign remittances. He added steps should be taken
for promotion of overseas employment while new passport and
NADRA offices should be set up in foreign missions to maximum
facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.
He said that more allocations should be made for law
enforcement agencies while anti-narcotics force should be
further strengthened.
Senator Usman Kakar said that poor and destitute segments
of the society should be given more relief in the budget.
He said that strategy is needed for proper utilization
of available resources.
He said that adequate funds should be allocated for less
developed areas of the country in the budget to change the
life of common man.
He said that more allocations should be made for education
and health sector.
He said that more funds should be allocated for initiating
development projects in Balochistan province. He said that
focus should also be paid on agriculture reforms.
Senator Najma Hameed said that several incentives have been
announced by the government in present budget to give relief to
poor segment of the society.
He said that adequate allocations have been made for health
and education sector.
She said that more allocations have been made for Pakistan
Bait-ul-Mal and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
Senator Daud Achakzai said that the more allocations should
be made for less developed areas in the present budget. He added
the government should also start work on FATA reforms.
He demanded the government to allocate more funds for drinking
water schemes for Balochistan as the people of the area were facing
acute water shortage problem.
He said that the government should also address the loadshedding
issue.
He asked to raise salary of government employees and announce
more allocations for poor and destitute people of the country in
the budget.