Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill, 2007

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): The upper house of the parliament on Wednesday continued discussion on Finance Bill, 2017, containing the annual budget statement, under article 73 of the constitution.

Participating in the discussion, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq said that due to prudent economic policies of the present government, the country was on the way of economic progress.

She said that economic indicators were impressive which had

been acknowledged by the international financial organizations and rating agencies.

She said that when the PML-N came into power after general elections, there were several challenges for the new government but the PML-N leadership due to its commitment and vision resolved all issues and initiated mega development projects for thw welfare of the people.

She said that the federal government had been paying special focus on power generation projects to overcome loadshedding issue. She added the government had also started alternative energy projects in the country.

Senator Ilyas Bilour said that the government should improve its energy policies by initiating mega electricity projects to overcoming loadshedding issue.

He suggested the government to further increase the salary of government employees and increase minimum wages of the poor employees.