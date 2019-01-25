Senate continues debate on Finance Supplementary Bill, 2019

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The upper house of the parliament on Friday continued debate on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill,2019, which was presented by Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Senators from Treasury and Opposition benches participated in the debate and recommended various options to make this finance bill more effective and helpful for improving the living standard of country’s people.

Senators from government benches termed the Finance Bill as positive for people of the country that will be helpful in improving the economic situation of the country besides changing the life of common man. Senators from opposition benches criticized the bill,suggesting the government to include inputs from the parliamentarians for

further improving the bill.

Senator Dr Sikandar Mendro said that there was no need of presenting supplementary budget that led to several problems for poor segment of society as inflation is going up day by day.