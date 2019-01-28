Senate continues debate on Finance Supplementary Bill, 2019

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday continued the debate on Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was presented by Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the National Assembly.

Senators from Treasury and Opposition benches participated in the debate

and recommended different options to make this finance bill more effective and helpful for improving the living standard of people.

Senators from government benches termed the Finance Bill as positive that will be helpful in improving the economic situation besides changing the life of common man. Senators from opposition benches criticized the bill, suggesting the government to include inputs from the parliamentarians for further improving the bill.

Participating in the debate, Senator Aurangzeb Khan said that the government and opposition benches should avoid politicizing the issues and work jointly for the progress of the country.

He said that economic condition of the country was not so good and urged that every member of the parliament should play due role in making effective economic policies.

He said that past governments were responsible in destabilizing the economic situation. He appreciated the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for improving the economy by taking innovative steps.

He said that political stability was essential for development of the country. He advised parliamentarians from both sides to do something for prosperity of the motherland. He asked the government to give due share to tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Senator Dilawar Khan appreciated the government’s strategy of introducing balancing, modernization and replacement policy in the finance bill and asked for its effective implementation.

Senator Shahzad Wasim said that the market has warmly welcomed this

supplementary Finance Bill including stock exchanges, chambers of commerce and industry and business community.

He said that the PTI government had to face trade deficit and other challenges on very first day. He added balance of payment was another challenge but the government had decided to handle these challenges effectively.

He said that the government has introduced the economic diplomacy that

resulted in improving the economic condition of the country as several friendly countries have extended financial support to the country.

He said that CPEC was moving gradually in right direction. He added the

government has started reviving industries and business activities across the country.

He said that relief was given to agriculture sector besides incentives for

industrial sector to overcome trade deficit. “The message of the government is very clear which is creating an enabling environment for economic activities.”

He suggested to have more focus on research work in agriculture sector

besides focus on water resources. He added there was also need to pay focus on IT sector to create more job opportunities in this sector.

Senator Gul Bashra asked the government to fulfill its pledges on tax

reforms besides decreasing prices of medicines. She said that more incentives should be announced for poor segment of society.