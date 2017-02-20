Senate committee on Interior to meet on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control will meet on Tuesday to take up a range of issues concerning National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), land of Quaid-e-Zam University and visas for foreign nationals.

According to a Senate Secretariat notification, the committee meeting to be chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik will discuss agreement of NADRA with Master Card.

The committee will also hold debate on Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 introduced by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

The members will also look into the issue of visas for foreign nationals and the details of visas issued to citizens from United States, United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries and China.