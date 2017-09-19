Senate Committee of Whole discusses FATA reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): The Senate Committee of the Whole on

Tuesday discussed legal, administrative and other reforms for the

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for giving constitutional

rights to the people of tribal region.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani chaired the meeting where

the members presented their view point on the report and strategy

presented to the House by a committee constituted on the issue.

The members appreciated the initiative of the Chairman and

laid emphasis on introduction of legal, administrative and

constitutional reforms in FATA to protect their rights and end

deprivation.

Minister for State and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch

informed the committee that there was no room for laws like FCR

that would be ended while Riwaj Act would also be withdrawn.

He also mentioned to resistance in giving FATA share from

NFC (National Finance Commission) as well as problems emanating

from permit and transit system.

He called for a mechanism where the basic problems were resolved

prior to FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Raza Rabbani said that discussion of the issue would

pave way to resolve the problems as he directed the Senate

Secretariat to prepare recommendations in the light of opinions of

the members as well as findings of the committee on FATA reforms.