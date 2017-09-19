Senate Committee of Whole discusses FATA reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): The Senate Committee of the Whole on
Tuesday discussed legal, administrative and other reforms for the
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for giving constitutional
rights to the people of tribal region.
Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani chaired the meeting where
the members presented their view point on the report and strategy
presented to the House by a committee constituted on the issue.
The members appreciated the initiative of the Chairman and
laid emphasis on introduction of legal, administrative and
constitutional reforms in FATA to protect their rights and end
deprivation.
Minister for State and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch
informed the committee that there was no room for laws like FCR
that would be ended while Riwaj Act would also be withdrawn.
He also mentioned to resistance in giving FATA share from
NFC (National Finance Commission) as well as problems emanating
from permit and transit system.
He called for a mechanism where the basic problems were resolved
prior to FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Raza Rabbani said that discussion of the issue would
pave way to resolve the problems as he directed the Senate
Secretariat to prepare recommendations in the light of opinions of
the members as well as findings of the committee on FATA reforms.
