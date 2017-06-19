Senate committee holds discussion on land related to PAF Samugli airbase

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Defence

on Monday here held a debate on the issues related to compensation

for civilian land used by Pakistan Air Force Samugli located near

Quetta.

The committee listened to submissions related to compensation

for civilian land.

The submissions were made by Senators Muhammad Usman, Senator

Sardar Muhammad Azam and Senator Gul Bushra.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said the presence of cantonments and

airbases was very important.

However, welfare projects related to these areas should be

undertaken when it benefitted the people, he added.

Senator Saleem Mandwivala suggested that a sub committee

should be formed so that the issues could be resolved.

Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi said welfare projects should

not be imposed on the local people.

He said the local people have the right on their land.

Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour said Senate Committee was not an

investigation body and it could only present a resolution.

He also agreed that any hospital or welfare institution should

not be established against the will of the people.

He said the tribals should first be given compensation before

start of any project.

After the discussion, the committee decided to form a sub

committee which would hold consultations with Pakistan Air Force and

tribesmen and would undertake a visit to Quetta for that purpose.

The committee will submit its report within 60 days.

Senator Abdul Qayyum will be convenor of the committee while

Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Hidayatullah will be members

of the committee.

The representatives of Barzai tribe briefed the members of the

committee.

They told that land was forcibly taken away from them since

the reign of Pervez Musharaf.

He said they were promised that they would be given

compensation according to the market rate but they were given

compensation for only some of the land.

The committee also approved a resolution on the superb win of

Pakistan cricket team in the Champions Trophy.

The committee deferred debate on shifting of army’s General

Headquarters to Islamabad due to absence of Senator Farhatullah

Babar.

The committee could not hold discussion on the matters related

to Pakistan and Afghanistan relations and Pakistan Iran border

issues.