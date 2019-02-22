Senate Committee condemned Indian PM’s statement of alleging Pakistan for Pulwama incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday strongly condemned statement of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for straight away alleging Pakistan for Pulwama attack which has been alleged within few minutes after the incident.

Pakistan has already denied this allegation and even has offered full help and support in the investigation.

Senator Rehman Malik, who was chairing the meeting, presented the resolution and said, “We demand from India to provide actionable intelligence and evidence, enabling Pakistan to investigate role of any non-state actor on this side.”