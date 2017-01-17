Senate Committee asks World Bank to fulfill obligations on IWT

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The Committee of the Whole of Senate of Pakistan has passed a resolution calling upon the World Bank to fulfill its obligations in terms of Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

The Committee of the Whole met at the Parliament House Tuesday which was presided over by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani to prepare policy guidelines in light of emerging regional realities.

The resolution says “Whereas the World Bank brokered the water accord between Pakistan and India; whereas under the treaty no party can ‘pause’ performance of the obligations under the treaty and the position taken by the World Bank would only prevent Pakistan from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed; the Committee of the Whole of the Senate of Pakistan calls upon the World Bank to fulfill its obligations in terms of the IWT”.

A detailed briefing was given by the Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on the latest development regarding establishment of a Court of Arbitration by the World Bank which had brokered the accord to resolve water dispute between Pakistan and India including the status of proposal regarding visitation of sites of the hydro electric plant being constructed by India in violation of IWT.

He also briefed the Committee on the construction of Kishen Ganga and Ratle hydro electric projects of India.

The Minister informed that Pakistan remains stick to the treaty and terms and conditions of the treaty are being followed. He said that the treaty should remain intact.

The Minister said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was befooling his own public while making a statement about the eastern rivers. The three eastern rivers i.e Ravi, Sutlej and Biyass are already being used by India.

He, however, emphasized that there was a dire need to put our own house in order and avoid wastage of water.

Senators Mohsin Leghari, Taj Haider, Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Keneth William, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Saussi Palijo, Saud Majeed and Karim Khawaja also took active part in the discussion and asked various pertinent questions with regard to IWT and its significance in the country.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani appreciated Minister for Water and Power and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs for apprising the Committee on an important issue which would help in preparing some concrete recommendations.