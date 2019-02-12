Senate chairman lauds IMCTC efforts under Gen Raheel’s leadership

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) was a strong and coordinated response to terrorist forces bent upon creating panic and uncertainty in societies and creating hurdles in the smooth developmental process.He expressed these views in a meeting with General (R) Raheel Sharif, Commander-in-Chief IMCTC at Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz, senators Dilawar Khan, Khanzada Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Saleem Zia, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum and members of IMCTC delegation.

He said the coalition was not against any state, nation or a particular sect, however, it aimed to counter terrorism and eliminate it by further augmenting the ongoing efforts.

The Senate chairman said terrorism had no place in any religion or belief and peaceful coexistence was the only way forward to expedite the pace for regional development and making the world a better place to live.

He specifically lauded the efforts of IMCTC under General Raheel Sharif in promoting peace and eliminating terrorism.

He observed that Pakistan wanted peaceful solution to all the issues as peace guaranteed growth and prosperity.

He said, “dialogue is the only solution to our problems and we must engage in constructive dialogue to give peace a chance to flourish thus overcoming poverty and doing away with the economic imbalance.”

During the meeting, senators appreciated the efforts of IMCTC and assured their cooperation and support for further strengthening it.

Commander-in-Chief of IMCTC briefed the chairman about the aims and objectives of the force.

He said Pakistan had played a vital role in fighting terrorism and IMCTC was a platform to eliminate terrorism and promote efforts aimed at peace at regional and global level.

He said not only the Muslim countries but other nations could also benefit from this alliance.