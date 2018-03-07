Senate chairman be elected in spirit of CoD: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said revival of Charter of Democracy (CoD) was need of the hour and the Senate chairman should be elected keeping in view its spirit.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said, was a signatory to the CoD, but now it was deviating from its history and

tradition of democratic norms. The PPP was an ideological party, but its present leadership were more interested in their personal gains which ultimately damage the state, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said parliament was a supreme institution, whose main task was to frame constitution. All institutions, including the judiciary, were working within their constitutional domains. It was the parliament, which had the authority to amend existing laws or frame new ones, he added.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made long struggle for the restoration of judiciary in the country. He said he had long affiliation with the PML-N and he could work with both Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif, he added.

To a question, he said the armed forces, police and civilians had given a lot of sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Pervaiz Musharraf had brought the war to Pakistan and it would take time to steer the country out of the situation, he added.

To another question regarding foreign policy, he said Pakistan’s relations with Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Russia were growing day by day.

As far as the Afghan issue was concerned, he said, the whole region was facing trouble due to the Afghan situation. Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan were also improving, he added.

Replying to a question, he said next general election would be held on time. He prayed for the continuity of democratic

system in the country.