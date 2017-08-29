Senate body voices concern over non-payment of salaries to NCHD employees

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Senate Sub-Committee on Problems of

Less Developed Areas Tuesday expressed its concern over non-payment of

salaries to employees of National Commission for Human Development

(NCHD) despite commitment by the Finance Ministry.

The committee met here at the Parliament House with Senator

Rubina Irfan in the chair. Besides senators Nisar Muhammad and

Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamra, officials of the NCHD and Finance Ministry

attended the meeting.

The Ministry of Finance officials assured the committee in its

meeting Thursday that supplementy grant would be released to NCHD

within three days and its employees would get salary on August 28.

The committee chairperson expressed her dismay that the

officials of the ministries of finance and education, and NHCD

were not briefing the committee about the factual position regarding

the issues being faced by the NHCD employmees since long.

Senator Nisar asked the officials resolve the issues of NHCD

employees instead of shifting responsibility to on antother.

The next committee meeting will be held on August 30.