Senate body to consider modalities for implementing special tax relief regimes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs is all set to consider the issues of modalities for implementation of Tax Relief Regimes announced by the government as promised

during the passage of FATA, PATA and Malakand region merger bill (the 25th Constitutional Amendment).

The committee meeting, schedule to be chaired by Senator Farooq Hameed Naek on Wednesday, August 29, would also be briefed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the implementation status of

the recommendations made by the committee and adopted by the House on the Financed Bill 2018.

The board is scheduled to brief the committee on tax issues being faced by Sino-Hydro Corporation Limited besides presenting its progress report on the action take by it against corrupt officers as

recommended by the Standing Committee in February 2018.

The committee would also be briefed about the sudden changes in the Custom Tariffs, especially that of copper, cotton and some other items, after immediate passage of Federal Budget 2018-19.

It would consider the subject matter of point of public importance raised by Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood regarding depreciation of Pakistani rupee against dollar.