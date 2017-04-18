Senate body takes notice of Mardan incident

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Tuesday took serious notice of lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, by a mob over allegations of blasphemy.

The committee, which met here with Rehman Malik in the chair, expressed grave concern over the incident and termed it highly heart-breaking.

Rehman Malik directed the authorities concerned and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to investigate the motives behind Mashal Khan’s coldblooded murder so that culprits could be punished according to law. He asked the provincial government to provide complete security to the bereaved family of Mahsal Khan.

The members including senators Shahi Syed, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Col (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi attended the meeting.

Rehman Malik said there was no need of inquiry into the murder of Mashal Khan and the case should be sent to a military court immediately.

He said it was responsibility of the state to protect lives and property of its citizens.

He said the incident was happened in front of hundreds of students in broad daylight in the university. The people had seen an innocent person being deprived of his life by scores of persons.

Javed Abbasi and other committee members said holding of a judicial inquiry could tantamount to throwing the matter in cold storage.