Senate body recommends to bring PSDP in Upper House of Parliament

ISLAMABAD June 8 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization has recommended that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSADP) should be brought to the Senate.

The recommendations were made in a committee’s report which was presented in the Senate by Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization, Senator Saleem Mandviwala in the Senate on Thursday on the proposals for making recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2017, containing the Annual Budget Statement.

The body recommended that the Upper House should be given full authority to determine whether allocations have been made in the spirit of the Federation or otherwise.

The committee also recommended that this syncs with the spirit of federalism as the provinces, who have elected the senators, have legitimate expectancy that their grievances will be raised in and by the House of the federation

The committee suggested the government not to further delay in NFC award and give due consideration to genuine demands of smaller provinces and federally administered tribal areas (FATA).

The body also recommended that the consensual resolution passed by the Senate on February 13, 2017, to enhance its role and powers to protect rights of the federating units and ensure meaningful participation of the provinces in the affairs of the federation, sould be implemented.

The committee noted that a dialogue process has been initiated by the Senate House Business Advisory Committee in this regard, therefore, it hoped that the next Finance Bill will be considered by the Senate and the Standing Committee on Finance in a much reformed role.