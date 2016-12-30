Senate Body recommends effective crackdown against wine sellers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Interior

has recommended to take strict action against those involve in selling wine or liquor and stressed collective efforts against drug abuse.

In a meeting of body here on Friday presided over by its Chairman Senator A. Rehman Malik, various other issues about blocking CNICs of people from tribal belt, Pushtoons, drug use in Quaid e Azam University and registration of transgender community and orphans were also discussed.

The Committee expressed its sorrow over loss of lives in Toba

Tek Singh due to use of toxic alcohol and observed silence of 30 seconds.

It directed Secretary Interior to present comprehensive report

about this incident and stressed for effective action against those involved in selling wine.

Senator Rehman A Malik asked NADRA to inform committee about the

CNICs blocked so far and to facilitate Pushtoons and people from

tribal belt in issuance of their CNICs.

He also asked NADRA to give its feedback about registration process of orphans and people from transgender community so that proper legislation should be proposed.

The Committee was given briefing about use of drugs among

students at Quaid e Azam University (QAU).

Senator Rehman Malik appreciated the role of Dean QAU for highlighting the issue following which efforts were made to get rid of this menace.

The Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior expressed

his anger over absence of Chairman NADRA in the meeting.

The House considered the Trafficking in Persons Bill, 2016 referred by the House to committee on September 26, 2016 introduced

by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

Rehman Malik asked for strict action against those agents involved in human smuggling.

Later, the discussion on the bill was deferred due to the absence of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.