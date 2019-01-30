Senate body proposes non-filers be allowed to buy vehicles of only upto 800cc

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Wednesday proposed that non-filers should be allowed to purchase vehicles of only upto 800cc.

Majority of the members of committee, which met here with Senator Farooq H Naik in the chair, opposed the government’s proposal of allowing non-filers to purchase motor vehicles with engine power of upto 1300cc, observing that the ban in that regard had helped expand the tax net.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Finance Secretary Arif Ahmed, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Aurengzeb Khan.