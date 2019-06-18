ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services on Tuesday unanimously passed “The Post Office Bill, 2019” here in a meeting held at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Hall Parliament Lodges, Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Member of the Committee Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Anwar Lal Din and Senator Khushbakht Shujat.

Chairperson of the committee Khushbakht Shujat did not chair the meeting due to deliberations on her Bill “The Post Office Bill, 2019”.