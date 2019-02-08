ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday rejected statement of Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani on Twitter against Pakistan, saying it was factually baseless and a gross interference in our internal affairs.
The meeting chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik unanimously passed a resolution and termed the statement as “irresponsible and anti-Pakistan.”
Senate body passes resolution against Ashraf Ghani’s anti-Pakistan statement
