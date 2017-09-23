Senate body hosting conference on `Pakistan’s 70 years’ on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Senate Defense Committee would
host a day-long conference in connection with the country’s 70th
independence anniversary.
The conference, titled `70 years of Pakistan’ being held on
Tuesday (Sept 26), would look back at the progress made by the
country over the past seven decades and identify the challenges
in future in the spheres of politics, economy, culture and
environment.
Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani would be the chief guest at
the concluding session of the conference, according to a press
statement on Saturday.
“The purpose of this conference is to provide a critical
insight into this 70-year journey, from a weak fledgling state in
1947, to a robust, open and democratic society in 2017, which is
buttressed and strengthened by a powerful national defence
capability,” the organizers of the conference said.
The main challenges that Pakistan would have to contend in
future, they said, would come “from a burgeoning population which
has just reached a 208 million mark, to the serious environment
problems like the scarcity of water and a low literacy rate
at 58%.”
The conference would bring together academics and
parliamentarians to discuss lessons from the past 70 years and
explore how these would guide the planners in dealing with the
challenges in future especially training of human resource and
generating enough growth to provide people with jobs.
The main speakers at the conference, which would be chaired
by Prof Dushka Saiyid include Dr Akmal Hussain, Dr Zeba Sathar,
Ms Rina Saeed Khan and Naeem Tahir.
Chairman Senate Defense Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain
Sayed in his key note address would speak about importance of CPEC
for Pakistan as a game-changer. Several other parliamentarians would
also speak on this occasion.
