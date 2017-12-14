Senate body for taking effective measures against US decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel capital

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Interior Thursday demanded of the United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take effective measures to emphasize on United States to withdraw announcement of recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The committee, chaired by Senator Rehman Malik, said it was against UN’s own resolution and decision of International Court of Justice while majority members of Security Council had already declared Jerusalem as disputed land.

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, senators including Mir Isralluah Khan Zehri, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Rubina Khalid, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and representatives of Ministry of Interior, Islamabad Police and Law and Justice Division attended the meeting.

In a resolution passed unanimously, the committee strongly condemned the US President Donald Trump`s decision of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

It said Muslim Ummah was facing terrorism across the world particularly in Middle East and Pakistan was the worst victim of terrorism.

The resolution said there was a dire need of interfaith harmony and decision of Donald Trump had hurt process of interfaith harmony which would dent world’s efforts towards peace.

The meeting also condemned terror attack on Army Vehicle in North Waziristan on December 12, in which Second Lieutenant and Sepoy were martyred.

The committee paid tribute to martyrs of nation, prayed for their departed souls and expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with their families.

Expressing concern over non-participation of Council of Islamic Ideology, Rehman Malik said presence of its representative should be ensured in next meeting.

With regard to protection of witnesses under Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2017, a sub-committee, headed by Senator

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was formed which would present its report within next two weeks.

With regard to National Action Plan (NAP), Rehman Malik said its full implementation should be ensured.

The meeting considered issue regarding disappearance of Pak-Turk school teachers and asked Ministry of Interior to provide documentation of registration of Turkish schools and details of Turkish teachers living in Pakistan.

Renowned lawyer Asma Jehangir briefed the meeting about lot of Turk citizens living in Pakistan.