Senate Body for raising firing from Afghan forces at UN level

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior on Monday strongly denounced unprovoked firing by Afghan security forces at Chaman border, demanding the issue be raised at the United Nations.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with families of the martyred and those injured in Afghan shelling and firing, the Committee also sought briefing on the incident.

The Committee met here with Senator Rehman Malik in chair and was attended by Senators Shahi Syed, Col (retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, senior representatives of Ministry of Interior, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Islamabad Police.

Rehman Malik said Afghanistan had also earlier violated borders rules and its government accepted it was a mistake, observing that the security agencies of Afghan government, which cannot control their own territory, have set a bad precedent by cross-border shelling, targeting innocent civilians.

The Committee also reviewed an Amendment Bill on Illegal Occupation of Property.

The Members said properties of citizens were being illegally occupied without any notice while real owners have to face difficulties.

Shahi Syed said a common man should be provided justice and police should take prompt action after receiving complaint on illegal occupation of properties.

Rehman Malik while expressing satisfaction over recovery of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s prominent workers, lauded role of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in their recovery.

On issue of fake CNICs, the Committee emphasized legal action against those officials of NADRA and other departments, involved in fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) scam while who had obtained CNICs through unfair means, should also be taken to task and their cards be canceled.

The Committee proposed introduction of DNA test while making CNIC for the first time.

Rehman Malik said CNICs of Afghani people should be canceled and legal action be taken against them. The Committee also called for legal proceedings against former Spokesman of Tehreek-i-Taliban, Ehsanullah Ehsan.