Senate body for hosting reception for Pak cricket team at Parliament

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday said it would recommend

Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to host a reception in

honour of the members of Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy winning

squad.

In the meeting IPC Committee Chairman, Senator Mushahid Ullah

Khan and members unanimously agreed to the fact that they would

propose Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to host a

reception in the honour of the victorious Pakistan team and Pakistan

Cricket Board (PCB) members.

“National team’s win in Champions Trophy is a gift for Eid to

the whole Pakistani nation,” he said and added Pakistan cricket team

had given great news to the nation to cheer for.

He lauded Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and pacer Muhammad Amir for

pulling off an excellent victory in the CT semi-final against

England.

“Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan have shown

superb performances in the event,” he pointed.

He also praised PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan, Pakistan Super

League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq

for bringing in and giving youngsters a chance to prove their

mettle.

“Pakistan’s CT win had stunned the critics and our team had

proved that it can upset any team on the day,” he said.

In the meeting, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada credited PCB management

and team for the victory.

“I have always been fascinated with bowling

in cricket and our bowlers performed very well in CT,” he said.

He said Pakistan teams head coach Mickey Arthur believed that

Pakistan young leg spinner Shadab Khan was like legendary Australian

leggie Shane Warne and hence had a bright future ahead.

He also praised the PSL which has produced such talented players.

The minister said the country’s armed forces had played a key

role in revival of international sports activities in the country.

He underlined the need for holding sports festivals at village

and town level saying this would help unearth the talent from the

rural areas.

Referring to the question asked by Senator Ch. Tanvir Khan in

a sitting of the Senate with regard to PCB’s expenditures of last

five years, he said that the panel would discuss in its next

meeting.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Senator Saud

Majeed, Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai and other PCB officials were

present on the occasion.