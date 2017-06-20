Senate body for hosting reception for Pak cricket team at Parliament

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on
Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday said it would recommend
Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to host a reception in
honour of the members of Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy winning
squad.
In the meeting IPC Committee Chairman, Senator Mushahid Ullah
Khan and members unanimously agreed to the fact that they would
propose Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to host a
reception in the honour of the victorious Pakistan team and Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) members.
“National team’s win in Champions Trophy is a gift for Eid to
the whole Pakistani nation,” he said and added Pakistan cricket team
had given great news to the nation to cheer for.
He lauded Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and pacer Muhammad Amir for
pulling off an excellent victory in the CT semi-final against
England.
“Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan have shown
superb performances in the event,” he pointed.
He also praised PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan, Pakistan Super
League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq
for bringing in and giving youngsters a chance to prove their
mettle.
“Pakistan’s CT win had stunned the critics and our team had
proved that it can upset any team on the day,” he said.
In the meeting, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada credited PCB management
and team for the victory.
“I have always been fascinated with bowling
in cricket and our bowlers performed very well in CT,” he said.
He said Pakistan teams head coach Mickey Arthur believed that
Pakistan young leg spinner Shadab Khan was like legendary Australian
leggie Shane Warne and hence had a bright future ahead.
He also praised the PSL which has produced such talented players.
The minister said the country’s armed forces had played a key
role in revival of international sports activities in the country.
He underlined the need for holding sports festivals at village
and town level saying this would help unearth the talent from the
rural areas.
Referring to the question asked by Senator Ch. Tanvir Khan in
a sitting of the Senate with regard to PCB’s expenditures of last
five years, he said that the panel would discuss in its next
meeting.
Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Senator Saud
Majeed, Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai and other PCB officials were
present on the occasion.
