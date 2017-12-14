Senate body discusses draft of “Fourth Interim Report “on CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Senate Special Committee on the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Thursday discussed of draft of the “Fourth Interim Report “ and embarked on the committee visit meetings in Gwadar by mid of this year.

A meeting of Senate Special Committee on CPEC was held in Chairmanship of Senator Taj Haider here in Parliament house.

The meeting was briefed about the short, medium, and long term projects to be completed under CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Taj Haider said CPEC will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the entire region.

He said the development projects in various sectors, including highways, electricity, and economy, being executed under CPEC will particularly benefit Balochistan Province.

Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Hidayatullah, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and senior officials of different ministries and departments attended the meeting.