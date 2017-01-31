Senate body defers National Accountability Bill, 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Law and

Justice Tuesday discussed draft of National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Ordinance No. II of 2017) and deferred till the next meeting to be held in second week of February.

The committee also discussed another bill The Pakistan

Commissions of Inquiry Bill, 2016 as passed by the National Assembly

and introduced in the Senate on December 20, 2016 and this bill was also deferred till the next meeting.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said

these laws were being made for the country’s betterment so they

should be prepared with utmost care.

Commenting on the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Bill, 2016,

Javed Abbasi said “enactment of this law is direly needed in order

to make every body and all institutions accountable.”

Senators Ayesha Raza Farooq and Nehal Hashmi of Pakistan

Muslim League (N) voted in favour of this bill, however Senators

Farooq Hamid Naek and Dr Muhammad Ali Khan Saif expressed their

reservations over the draft of the bill saying that the draft needs

some amendments.

On this the chairman asked all committee members and

NAB officials and the ministry to come in the next meeting with

proposals to improve the draft of the bill.

Discussing on The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill,

2017, Senator Farooq Naek said he was totally disagree with a

section in which it was said that if a person was proved to be

convicted in a corruption case then he or she would be disqualified

for life.

Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said the people who had made

corruption should be sent to jail for life.

Senators Saeed Ghani and Saleem Zia also attended the meeting.