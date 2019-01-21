ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday strongly condemned Sahiwal incident and asked the Punjab government to submit investigation report before it. The body also sought a comprehensive report containing details of all encounters carried
out by the Punjab Police during the past ten years.
Senate body condemns Sahiwal incident
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday strongly condemned Sahiwal incident and asked the Punjab government to submit investigation report before it. The body also sought a comprehensive report containing details of all encounters carried