Senate body asks NCHR to write letter to DG FIA to present report about BB murder case

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights Monday directed the Chairman of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan to write a letter to Director General of Federal Investigation Agency

(FIA) and ask him when a report about Benazir Bhutto murder case be presented in the court.

The meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights

held here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of

Senator Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari was attended by Sitara Ayaz, Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Nisar Muhammad, Sehar Kamran, Farhatullah Babar, Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan, Samina Abid and other officials of the Ministry of Human Rights.

Senator Babar Awan proposed that NCHR should write a letter to DG FIA that it was the most important case because it was the violation of international human rights.

He said that it was unfortunate that court had not given a verdict during nine years,adding many prosecutors were changed and

one of them was killed.

He said that people were demanding an early decision in the case.

The Senate body unanimously appreciated the Private member bill about the transgenders ( Protection of Rights).

The body said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide equal rights to transgenders.

The Senate body recommended that in the next meeting the

representatives of transgender community be invited to finalize the bill about their rights.

The Senate body expressed its concern over the absence of officials due to which full agenda was not discussed in the meeting.

Chairman Committee will write a letter to those who did not attend the meeting.